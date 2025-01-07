Help Name VLM’s Quilled Newcomer

Naming submissions for the Virginia Living Museum’s (VLM) new porcupine are now open! Voting on submitted names will take place Jan. 12 – 19, and her new name will be announced on Jan. 20.

The North American Porcupine from the Alaska Zoo is splitting her time between the VLM Wild Care Center and a special spot along the boardwalk as she settles into her home. Keep an eye out during your visits – you might catch her exploring her new surroundings! Please remember to give her space and use quiet voices as she adjusts to life at Virginia Living Museum.

Submit your suggestion for the porcupine’s new name for a chance to win a special close encounter experience with the porcupine!

For more information and updates on the naming submission guidelines, follow Virginia Living Museum on Facebook and Instagram.