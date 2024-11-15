Help Shape City Budget: Now Convenient Kiosk Locations

As part of our ongoing commitment to community involvement, the City of Newport News is making it easier than ever for residents to participate in the annual budget survey. Open to anyone who lives, works, or visits Newport News, this important survey allows you to share your priorities and feedback on how public funds should be allocated in the upcoming fiscal year.

By participating in the budget survey, residents directly impact how the city prioritizes funding for crucial services such as public safety, education, parks and recreation, infrastructure, and community development.

We now have user-friendly kiosks available during regular business hours at the following locations throughout Newport News:

Main Street Library – 110 Main St.

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center – 2410 Wickham Ave.

Pearl Bailey Library – 2510 Wickham Ave.

City Hall Lobby – 2400 Washington Ave.

Treasurer, City Hall Annex – 2400 Washington Ave.

Fountain Plaza Two – 700 Town Center Dr.

Midtown Community Center – 570 McLawhorne Dr.

Denbigh Community Center – 15198 Warwick Blvd.

Treasurer, Denbigh Office – 12912 Jefferson Ave.

Grissom Library – 366 Deshazor Dr.

The budget survey is also available online through Jan. 15, 2025, for those who prefer digital options. Additionally, paper surveys and drop-off boxes are available throughout the city for those who prefer a more traditional method.

For more information about the budget survey or to stay updated on budget-related events, visit our Budget and Evaluation Department webpage or call 757-926-8733.