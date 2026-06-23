Help Shape Hampton Roads’ Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission is updating the regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which identifies risks such as flooding, severe storms, extreme heat, and other hazards that affect communities across the region. The plan also outlines strategies to reduce those risks and improve resilience over the next five years.

Residents, businesses, and community organizations are invited to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Norfolk Police Community Room, 2nd Precinct, located at 901 Asbury Ave. in Norfolk. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the planning process, discuss regional hazards, share local concerns and vulnerabilities, ask questions, and provide feedback that will help shape future mitigation efforts.

Community input is a critical part of the planning process, and additional opportunities for public participation will be available throughout the plan update. Learn more about the Hazard Mitigation Plan update at Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.