Help Us Reach the Next Generation of Leaders

Dear CBCF Community,

As someone who has had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the growth and impact of our internship participants, I know how transformative the right opportunity can be at the beginning of a career.

That’s why I’m reaching out with a final reminder that applications for the CBCF Fall 2026 Internship Programs close on June 26, 2026.

Each year, our interns arrive eager to learn and leave with new skills, professional connections, and a clearer vision for their future. Through experiences in policy, business, and communications, they gain practical knowledge and leadership development that helps prepare them for success long after the program ends.

This fall, we are recruiting for:

• Walmart Emerging Leaders Program

• State Farm Communications Program

• Pathways to C-Suite Program*

Program Dates: August 22 – December 13, 2026

Eligibility: Recent graduates within the last two years with a minimum 2.5 GPA or *3.0 GPA

While some of you may know a recent graduate who is actively searching for their next opportunity, others may know someone who simply needs encouragement to take that next step. A quick text, email, social media share, or conversation can make all the difference.

Together, we can help ensure talented young professionals have access to the experiences, mentorship, and support they need to thrive. I encourage you to share this opportunity with your networks, colleagues, mentees, family members, and friends who may benefit from this experience.

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Thank you for your continued support and commitment to developing future leaders.