Help Virginia Beach Libraries Write the Next Chapter

VBPL is hosting listening sessions throughout February, so residents can provide input.

Welcome to 2025 — an exciting year to explore everything the Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) has to offer! Are you craving adventure? Discover VBPL’s Library of Things, which lends telescopes, coding robots, surfboards, outdoor gear and even GoPro cameras to spark your creativity! Love music, movies or research? Or are you eager to learn more about topics such as financial literacy? VBPL’s Digital Library is available 24/7 to meet your needs.

Each year, VBPL circulates more than 3.6 million items across its 10 branches, virtual library and bookmobile serving the Virginia Beach community. Committed to its mission of meeting the lifelong needs of our diverse community, VBPL provides access to quality resources, knowledgeable staff, engaging programs and welcoming spaces for everyone.

As VBPL looks to the future, we invite residents to help us write our next chapter. Join one of six listening sessions to share feedback to help identifying our strategic priorities through 2030. Sessions will be held throughout February at selected library branches, a community center and a recreation center. Residents are also welcome to take a print survey available at all library branches or online at VirginiaBeach.gov/NextChapter from March 17-31.

Dates, times and locations are listed below. Register today for one of the sessions.

For more than 60 years, the Virginia Beach Public Library has been a vital part of Virginia Beach, enhancing the community’s economic, educational, social, and physical quality. Help plan VBPL’s next steps and ensure it continues to be a resource valued by all residents.