HERE’S THE DISH: Two-Month Meals Tax Holiday Begins Friday

Beginning Friday, May 1, and through June, you can order from the menu of any Virginia Beach restaurant and skip the meals tax.

On April 7, the Virginia Beach City Council voted to suspend the city’s meals tax for the months of May and June to help residents and restauranteurs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals tax in Virginia Beach is 5.5% of the total bill, making now a great time to let someone else do the cooking, avoid doing the dishes afterward, revisit your favorite restaurants or maybe try new places.

The City Council also voted to waive late fees and interest on personal property taxes and real estate taxes until Aug. 1. Personal property and real estate taxes are due June 5. Payment information is available here.

To assist local businesses, the Council also agreed to waive late fees and interest for 60 days on meals taxes, as well as admissions and transient occupancy taxes for April, May and June.

Through May 8, two-hour parking on Atlantic Avenue, from 6th to 38th streets, is free between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. The free parking program began on Oct. 1, 2019 and was originally set to end on April 1. Due to restrictions placed on local business operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City extended free parking to accommodate take-out and pick-up services provided by restaurants located within the oceanfront area. Parking enforcement staff will continue to enforce the two-hour time restrictions on Atlantic Avenue to ensure the free parking spaces remain available for businesses and their customers.

Also through May 8, municipal parking lots, garages and meters are operating at a reduced rate of $2 per hour. For more information on Parking Management services, visit www.vbgov.com/parking.

