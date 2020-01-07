Here’s where you can get rid of unwanted households chemicals, computers and more

The 2020 schedule for household chemical collections and computer recycling is now available. Hampton residents can safely dispose of computers, computer monitors, desktop printers, paint, stains, gasoline, insecticides and much more from 8 a.m.-noon on March 21, May 16, July 18, Sept. 19 and Nov. 21 in the parking lot at the Hampton Coliseum on Coliseum Drive. Proof of residency may be required. You can see the complete schedule online. To learn more about the recycling program – including what won’t be accepted – visit the Virginia Peninsula Public Service Authority website at www.vppsa.org, or call 757-759-9850.