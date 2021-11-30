Heritage of America Band Offers Free Concert

Looking for something to kick off your holiday season? The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band invites you to join them for “Hope for the Holidays,” a free, symphonic wind band concert. Taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6 at First Baptist Church Newport News (12716 Warwick Blvd), this year’s holiday concert is sure to warm your heart and bring a smile to your face.

The festive evening will be filled with holiday music, both old and new. With family favorites like “Sleigh Ride,” “Silver Bells,” and “Joy to the World,” along with some new ones you’ve never heard before, this is going to be a night to remember. Bring your whole family to this one night only performance to celebrate this most wonderful time of the year.​Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event is required. Audience members over 3 years of age must wear masks at all times. Free tickets for the USAF Heritage of America Band “Hope for the Holidays” concert can be obtained through Eventbrite.