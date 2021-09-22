Hertiage High School

My fellow residents: Like you, I am heartbroken and frustrated about the shooting at Heritage High School on Monday, September 20. I am extremely grateful that there were no fatalities and send prayers to those who were injured, as well as the students, families, teachers and staff who were impacted. Thank you to the Newport News Police and Newport News Fire Departments, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office, school officials and the Heritage and Huntington communities for their quick and compassionate response. On behalf of the City of Newport News, I also thank the other responding agencies, as well as our neighboring municipalities, for their support. We must do more to protect our children and others in our community from these preventable acts of gun violence. Police Chief Steve Drew, Sheriff Gabe Morgan and I participated in a roundtable discussion with Virginia’s Attorney General Mark Herring yesterday to discuss how enacting sensible legislation and policies in the Commonwealth can and will save lives. Many of us experienced our worst nightmare on Monday. As a parent and grandparent, I can’t imagine the horror and helplessness parents felt as they were trying to reach their child. We cannot just move past this event and hope that it doesn’t happen again. Instead, we must come together as a community and nation to act. Our children, grandchildren, educators and others depend upon us. I encourage our young people, school staff and parents to seek the mental health supports they need as they deal with the trauma from this event. Please know your city and community are behind you. Sincerely,McKinley L. Price, DDS