HHS Announces the Formation of the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice and Launch of Long COVID Clinical Trials Through the RECOVER Initiative

Current analysis estimates that 7.7 million to 23 million Americans have developed Long COVID.

By: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement applauding the formation of the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice to lead the Long COVID response and coordination across the federal government and, in addition, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) launch of the Long COVID clinical trials through the RECOVER Initiative.

“As our nation continues to make strides in combating COVID-19, it is crucial that we address the impact of Long COVID and provide resources to those in need,” said HHS Secretary Becerra. “Last year President Biden called on HHS to coordinate the response to Long COVID. The Official establishment of the Long COVID Coordinating office and the launch of the RECOVER clinical trials solidifies this issue as an ongoing priority.”

“The Office of Long COVID Research and Practice will enhance efforts being undertaken across the U.S. government to improve the lives of those who continue to experience the long-term impacts of the worst public health crisis in a century,” said Adm Rachel Levine, M.D. “Bringing together the resources and expertise of federal, state, and local partners, patients, providers, researchers, and the business sector to answer the American peoples most urgent calls to action.”

Background on the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice:

The Office of Long COVID Research will be located within HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health under the leadership of the HHS Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Rachel Levine. The Office is charged with on-going coordination of the whole-of-government response to the longer-term effects of COVID-19, including Long COVID and associated conditions and the implementation of the National Research Action Plan on Long COVID and the Services and Supports for Longer-Term Impacts of COVID-19 . Currently 14 federal departments engage on Long COVID, including over a dozen HHS Operating and Staff Divisions with a goal to reduce the impacts of Long COVID by improving quality of life for people living with Long COVID and reducing disparities related to Long COVID.

Background on the RECOVER Initiative:

The NIH RECOVER Initiative is a $1.15 billion nationwide research program designed to understand, treat, and prevent long COVID, which describes long-term symptoms following infection by SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. More than 200 symptoms are associated with long COVID, and the condition can cause problems throughout the body, affecting nearly all body systems including the nervous, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, pulmonary, autonomic, and immune systems.

Launched in 2021, RECOVER established one of the largest, most diverse study group of patients with Long COVID in the world. The initial stage of the initiative involved launching large observational multi-site studies examining and following people through their experience with COVID-19 to learn why some people develop long-term symptoms while others recover completely. These studies are ongoing and have recruited more than 24,000 participants to date. Researchers also are analyzing 60 million electronic health records and conducting more than 40 pathobiology studies on how COVID-19 affects different body tissues and organs. This study cohort participated in RECOVER observational studies that allowed researchers to characterize the condition in great detail, which is critical for informing the development of clinical trials to test interventions. The clinical trials are designed so multiple treatments and therapies can be studied across five focus areas. Platform protocols for two of these areas were posted today, July 31, with enrollment for these trials beginning the end of July and throughout the summer. To learn more about the RECOVER clinical trials visit: https://trials.RECOVERCovid.org.

Through collaboration with federal partners, researchers, clinicians, patient advocacy organizations, and the business sector, the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to addressing the longer-term impacts of the worst public health crisis in a century. We will continue to listen and learn from patients, caregivers, frontline workers, and those with lived experience, so we can accelerate understanding and breakthroughs together.