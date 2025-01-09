HHS, CNU Bands March Overseas

Two local school bands rang in the new year by marching in New Year’s Day parades across the pond! Heritage High School marching band, “The Incomparable Marching Storm,” performed in Rome, and Christopher Newport University’s “Marching Captains” traversed the streets of London.

Heritage students worked hard to raise $325,000 for the trip. During their week in Italy, band members visited famous sites like the Vatican, Pompeii, and the Coliseum. You can enjoy Heritage highlights from Italy’s New Year’s Day parade route on YouTube.

The Marching Captains enjoyed their return trip to the four-hour London parade which culminated in an enthusiastic performance in the shadow of Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, and Westminster Abbey. Billed as “The Greatest Event in the Greatest City in the World,” the parade features 8,000 performers from 20 countries with 750,000 spectators along the route and six million TV viewers worldwide.