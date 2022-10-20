HHS Secretary Becerra and FDA Commissioner Califf Visit Local D.C. Pharmacy to Celebrate Over-the-Counter Hearings Aids Available at Retailers Nationwide

Following President Biden’s Executive Order on Competition, over-the-counter hearing aids can now be purchased online or at neighborhood retailers beginning this week, making good on the Administration’s promise to lower health care costs for American families

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf will visit a D.C. Walgreens location to talk with seniors about the significance of having access to over-the-counter hearing aids and what this moment means for them. Senator Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), an author of the law instructing the FDA to make hearing aids available over the counter, will also join. This historical moment is thanks to President Biden's July 2021 Executive Order directing the FDA to publish a proposed rule on over-the-counter hearing aids, which the FDA did in August 2022. Beginning October 17, people can now purchase hearing aids for mild to moderate hearing loss without an audiologist's medical exam, prescription, or clinic visit, saving families up to $3000 per pair.