Hidden Figures Author to Speak at CNU

Margot Lee Shetterly, bestselling author of Hidden Figures, is speaking at Christopher Newport University’s (CNU) Ferguson Center on Tuesday, March 22. Presented by the Hampton Roads Oral History Project and CNU’s Women’s and Gender Studies Program, this event takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Diamonstein Concert Hall. The public is invited but tickets are required and can be obtained for free through the Ferguson Center’s website. Guests who bring copies of Hidden Figures can have them signed by Shetterly following the talk. Shetterly’s book is behind the 2016 Oscar-nominated hit film of the same title. The book details the untold story of the Black, female NASA mathematicians whose grit and determination in the face of discrimination helped America win the space race. What do these women of science teach us about the value of seeking talent, no matter where it comes from? And what insights can they offer us about the present and future of STEM? With the civil rights movement as background and context, Shetterly shares the stories of these pioneering female mathematicians and discusses how diversity, mentorship and a passion for work can unlock the door to individual and organizational success. For more information, contact Dr. Laura Puaca at laura.puaca@cnu.edu or the Ferguson Center box office at 757-594-8752.