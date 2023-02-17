HII Breaks Ground on New Submarine Facility at ﻿Newport News Shipbuilding

By: City of Newport News

Newport News is home to HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), the largest industrial employer in Virginia and the largest shipbuilding company in the United States. Newport News Shipbuilding is the sole designer, builder and refueler of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and one of two providers of U.S. Navy submarines.

HII recently broke ground on a new project that will support nuclear submarine construction at Newport News Shipbuilding. The Multi-Class Submarine Production Facility is one of three new facilities that will enable NNS to further support the construction and delivery of Columbia– and Virginia-class submarines. The facility is funded jointly by the Navy and HII, and is part of $1.9 billion in capital investments HII is making at NNS between 2016 and 2025. NNS is one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.

Founded as the Chesapeake Dry Dock and Construction Co. in 1886, Newport News Shipbuilding has built more than 800 ships, including both naval and commercial ships. Its facilities span more than 550 acres in Newport News and are strategically positioned in one of the great harbors of the East Coast. For more information, visit nns.huntingtoningalls.com.