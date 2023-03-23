HII Celebrates 200 Graduates of Shipbuilding ﻿Apprentice School

HII hosted commencement exercises Saturday, Mar. 18, celebrating 200 graduates of the company’s Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Thirty-two completed an optional, advanced program, earning an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. The program includes coursework in subjects such as marine design, production planning, modeling and simulation, and marine engineering.

Seventy-nine earned honors, a combination of academic and craft grades that determine overall performance.

Two completed the Advanced Shipyard Operations Program, allowing them to continue their postsecondary education, expand their experience in waterfront operations and develop leadership skills to improve the quality and efficiency of production, manufacturing and maintenance processes.

Forty-three completed Frontline FAST, an accelerated skills training program for potential foremen.

Thirty-three inducted into The National Society of Leadership Success.

Six completed the World Class Shipbuilder Curriculum and advance optional program with a perfect 4.0 GPA

Six are military veterans or are currently serving in the armed services as reservists and guardsmen, representing every branch of the military.

Twenty-two earned athletic awards.

The Apprentice School accepts more than 200 apprentices per year. The school offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes.

Through partnerships with Virginia Peninsula Community College, Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University, The Apprentice School’s academic program provides the opportunity to earn associate degrees in business administration, engineering and engineering technology and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical or electrical engineering.

The graduation ceremony was held at Liberty Live Church in Hampton and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered the keynote commencement address.