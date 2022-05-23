Hilton Art Walk & Busker Festival this Saturday

Brought to you by Historic Hilton Village (HHV), Inc., the 3rd annual Hilton Art Walk & Busker Festival is happening on June 4th from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. This will be a full-on art experience for the young and old.

Over 70 Artists and artisans will line the 10200 & 10300 blocks of Warwick Blvd and all the way down Main Street. Sprinkled in will be over 20 local musicians singing and strumming busker style (don’t forget tip money). Enjoy live performance art at the Woman’s Club of Hilton Village, hands-on community art projects, food trucks, and a beer garden. Newport News Public Art Foundation, Sister Cities of Newport News, Inc., and Newport News Green Foundation will also be there to show what they do to keep Newport News culture moving forward.

While enjoying the festival, make a point to visit the quaint, locally-owned shops, restaurants, and services in Hilton Village. The shopping choices are many and varied, including vintage & consignment clothing, home furnishings & décor, antique & vintage accents, artwork, one-of-a-kind artisan jewelry, and more.

For more information about the Hilton Art Walk & Busker Festival, contact HHV, Inc. at info@hiltonartwalk.com, or visit them online at hiltonartwalk.com.