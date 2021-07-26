Hilton Village Accepting Vendor Applications for Fall Festival

While we are still soaking up the summer sun, it’s not too early to start thinking of cooler fall days. A fall favorite, the Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival, is back on October 30 with arts and craft vendors, fresh market goods, food trucks, activities (including the pet parade!), prizes and more. Vendors are invited to apply to participate in this year’s event. For more information, email hiltonvillageevents@gmail.com.

To keep up to date on all of the fun taking place in Hilton, visit the Hilton Village Events Facebook page.