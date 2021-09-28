Hilton Village Trolley Receives Historical Marker

Did you know that Newport News streets used to be bustling with activity from streetcars? During World War I, electric streetcar service was extended by the Newport News and Hampton Railway Gas and Electric Company to the newly built community of Hilton Village in the countryside of Warwick County. The first service to Hilton was on September 30, 1918 and it provided reliable transportation to shipyard workers and their families. The great storm of 1933 washed out a large portion of the tracks on Chesapeake Avenue in Hampton, forcing its abandonment. On January 13, 1946, street railway service was discontinued throughout the Peninsula and by 1950 all tracks had been removed. The asphalt loop, now used by automobiles, is a reminder of former times.

A historical marker recognizing the former Hilton Village Trolley Roundabout is being dedicated on Thursday, October 7 at 6 p.m. The unveiling event will take place at the intersection of James River Drive and Villa Road, across from Hilton Christian Church (100 James River Drive).

The historical marker was sponsored by the City of Newport News and Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries. The event is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact 757-525-7372.