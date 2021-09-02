Hispanic Resource Center Hosting Festival this Sunday

The Hispanic Resource Center, Newport News Police Department (NNPD) and other partners are hosting a Back to School Community Festival on Sunday, September 5. Join them from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Riverview Farm Park (105 City Farm Road). The event includes live music, food vendors, face painting, bounce houses, games and additional fun activities for young people of all ages! The event is free and open to the public.

While there, participants can access valuable health resources, including school physical exams and health screenings (blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol). Hampton University’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be on-site to provide FREE COVID vaccines to anyone 12 and older (Pfizer). Doctors will also be on-site to answer questions and a variety of educational resources will be available at the event.