Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival this Weekend

The return of fall ushers in a flood of seasonal events to include a local favorite, the Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival. This family-friendly festival is from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 in the business district of Hilton Village, along Warwick Boulevard. Enjoy handmade arts and crafts, fresh market goods, food trucks, live music, adult beverages, kids activities and more. While enjoying the festival, make a point to visit the quaint, locally owned shops, restaurants and services in Hilton Village. The shopping choices are many and varied, including vintage & consignment clothing, home furnishings & décor, antique & vintage accents, artwork, one-of-a-kind artisan jewelry and more. For more information about the Hilton Village Fall Festival, email hiltonvillageevents@gmail.com or visit the Hilton Village Events Facebook page