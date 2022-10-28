Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival Tomorrow

Visit Hilton Village this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. for the annual Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival. This festival has over 80 artisans, crafters, vendors, unique stores, and quaint shops to enjoy, including:

The Handmade Art Market at the 97 Main building.

First United Methodist Church’s famous Annual Brunswick Stew & Ham Biscuit Luncheon and indoor Craft Show, with 40 vendors from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kids’ art activities, face painting, and fun in the merchant district.

A beer garden hosted by Coastal Fermentory.

Yummy food at Hilton restaurants and from food truck vendors.

A costume contest in the beer garden at 12:30 p.mm, with prizes for the best adult, kids, and pet costumes.

Live Halloween music by the Menchville High School Orchestra from 11 a.m. – noon, followed by a busker-style music lineup from 1-5 p.m. Bring your tip money!

A food drive benefitting Thrive Peninsula. They are also accepting pairs of shoes in any condition.

The festival stretches on both sides of the 10200 & 10300 blocks of Warwick Boulevard. Parking is available at the Main Street Library (110 Main Street), and shuttle bus parking is available at the Riverside College of Health Careers (316 Main Street). This event is presented by Historic Hilton Village, Inc. and sponsored by Indulge Bakery & Bistro; Lockhart Real Estate; Cozzy’s Comedy Club; Hilton Tavern Brewing Company; Design & Consign Marketplace; Rooms, Blooms, & More; Smoke BBQ; Silverman Furs; Hilton Animal Hospital; Kismet Bistro; and the Woman’s Club of Hilton Village.