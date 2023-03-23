Historic Hilton Village Wins Marathon ﻿Hometown Spirit Award

Each year, the Newport News One City Marathon presents a Hometown Spirit Award to the group that shows exceptional energy and enthusiasm on race day with a $200 donation to the charity of their choice.

All families, neighborhoods, civic groups, businesses, schools, and houses of worship who created “wave stations” or “cheer sections” along the marathon and 5K courses were considered.

This year, race coordinators recognized Historic Hilton Village, Inc., for organizing six cheer stations throughout the Hilton area. More than 50 residents took part in making sure every single runner—from the first half-marathon leader to the last full marathon finisher—had somebody out there cheering for them.

Organizers distributed poster-making supplies, noisemakers, cowbells, blue pompoms, and Mardi Gras masks to participants to add to the fun. Historic Hilton Village will use the award money to help fund their July 4 parade.