Hitachi Energy Expands Footprint in Southwest Virginia

Energy infrastructure company will invest $22.5 million and create 120 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that provides electrical grid infrastructure to customers in the utility, industry, transportation, data center and infrastructure sectors, is expanding transformer production capacity in Virginia to meet increased demand. The company is investing $22.5 million to expand its current facility in Bland, Virginia, the country’s leading source of dry-type transformers, and to add a warehouse facility in Atkins, Virginia, that will handle core cutting and warehousing work. The expansion will create 120 new jobs.

“Hitachi Energy’s investment in the new Atkins facility and the transformative modernization of the Bland plant is a powerful endorsement of Virginia’s manufacturing capabilities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This world-class company’s investment in Southwest Virginia is not only expanding domestic transformer production, but also creating high-quality, skilled jobs and driving innovation in energy infrastructure. Hitachi Energy is a trusted, long-term partner with Virginia, and together we are growing a hub of energy innovation and infrastructure advancement.”

“Hitachi Energy’s expansion is a testament to the power of innovation and global leadership rooted in local communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “We’re proud to support this milestone and the positive impact it will have on Southwest Virginia.”

“The new facility in Atkins, alongside the upgrades at our existing site in Bland, represents a major milestone in our commitment to building resilient energy infrastructure in the U.S.,” said Steve McKinney, Senior Vice President and Head of Transformers, North America, Hitachi Energy. “Virginia has been an essential part of our manufacturing story for over 50 years, and this expansion reflects our confidence in the region’s skilled workforce and strong support for innovation. This investment reflects Hitachi Energy’s broader commitment to strengthening local manufacturing in the U.S.”

Hitachi Energy employs approximately 450 people in Bland who design and manufacture medium-voltage, dry-type transformers. These transformers are used to adjust and stabilize the voltage of electricity flowing through the United States’ power grids, as well as in specialized industries like data centers and renewable energy generation. The facility has operated in Bland since 1972.

“I am delighted that Hitachi Energy has chosen to further expand their operation in Southwest Virginia!” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “We’ve enjoyed a decades-long relationship with the company in Bland County and are looking forward to their expansion into Atkins, bringing more jobs to the region. Thanks to Governor Youngkin and VEDP for working with our local partners and Hitachi Energy to make this exciting announcement possible. We look forward to the company’s future growth and success in Southwest Virginia.”

“This is excellent news for Bland County,” said Delegate Will Morefield. “We are grateful to Hitachi Energy for staying committed to the region. The creation of 120 new jobs is much needed and I am confident this will ensure that we will have more opportunities to further diversify the economy in Bland. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the newly elected chairman of the Virginia Tobacco Commission, my colleagues and I will continue our support for Hitachi Energy and continue to promote job growth in Bland County and throughout Southwest Virginia.”

“Bland County is proud to be the home of Hitachi Energy!” said Bland County Administrator Cameron Burton. “We look forward to the exciting opportunities that this expansion will bring in Bland County, to our partners in Smyth County, our region and Commonwealth.”

“We are proud to welcome Hitachi Energy to Smyth County and excited to see this regional expansion bring new opportunities to our community,” said Smyth County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles Atkins. “This project represents the kind of collaborative economic development that strengthens our entire region and showcases what’s possible when we invest in strong partnerships.”

“Congratulations to Hitachi Energy on this exciting expansion, both at their existing Bland facility and their new location in Atkins,” said Mount Rogers Regional Partnership Interim Executive Director Ashlyn Shrewsbury. “Hitachi Energy is an exemplary community partner, and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow and invest within the Mount Rogers region.”

Hitachi Energy worked with Bland and Smyth Counties, as well as the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

This project follows a $6.2 million expansion that was completed in 2021, which provided additional production capacity and created 40 new jobs. State-of-the art technology was installed to support new manufacturing capabilities and created 40 new jobs at this location.