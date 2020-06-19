HOEVEN & KAINE INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO ENSURE STATES, COMMUNITIES CAN FULLY UTILIZE DISASTER RESILIENCY FUNDING

Bill Would Extend Deadline for NDRC Awardees, including Minot & Norfolk, to Spend Funds to 2025

WASHINGTON – Senators John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) today introduced legislation to extend the deadline for National Disaster Resiliency Competition (NDRC) awardees to utilize the program’s funding until September 30, 2025. This three-year extension will help ensure awardees, including the City of Minot, North Dakota, and the City of Norfolk, Virginia, are able to fully implement their plans to recover from previous disasters, protect against future risks and improve long-term community resiliency.

“The Minot region has made real strides since the 2011 flood, rebuilding and growing while also protecting against future flooding, and the $74 million NDRC award that we worked to fund and secure through the Senate Appropriations Committee is an important part of these efforts,” said Senator Hoeven. “However, the challenges of the COVID-19 public health emergency have delayed many of the projects funded by this program. Our bill will help ensure awardees do not run up against the current 2022 deadline, giving them the time they need to safely get back to work and finish these critical disaster protection and resiliency efforts for their communities.”

“Norfolk is among the nation’s most vulnerable cities to coastal flooding,” said Senator Kaine. “Virginia was awarded a $120.5 million grant to combat sea level rise and flooding issues in the city. Unfortunately, the pandemic has brought on complications and delays in constructing these projects. Extending the NDRC by three years will provide much needed certainty to the City of Norfolk and will ensure these federal funds are spent wisely and as intended.”

“Adhering to COVID-19 CDC guidelines to combat the impact on residence has substantially affected Minot’s ability to remain on its timeline of completing all the critically needed projects and activities funded by the HUD CDBG-NDR Grant. An extension to the deadline will assure that Minot is able to complete the work that will benefit its residence in making Minot a more resilient community in the face of any disasters,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

“Norfolk is located in the heart of Hampton Roads, a region that has the second highest risk of sea level rise impacts in the nation. As the occurrence of flooding is increasing, this grant is critical to our flood mitigation efforts and will aid us in supporting the infrastructure of thriving, working class communities. The City of Norfolk and its contractors have been careful in observing recommended safety standards introduced to keep our workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other grantee cities, Norfolk is not unique in experiencing delays. The flexibility and extension of the grant timeline will allow Norfolk the opportunity to modify the project, continue to support local jobs, and further our efforts in creating a more resilient city,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.

The NDRC was established through disaster appropriations legislation passed in 2013 and made $1 billion available on a competitive basis for states and communities that experienced disasters in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Thirteen awards were made under the program in 2016 following a two-phase application process.