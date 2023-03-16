Hoffler Creek Volunteer Workday

By: City of Portsmouth

Saturday, March 18th | 10 a.m. – 1p.m.

Help us maintain the Preserve’s trails and common areas! Removal of invasive plants, raking, pruning, weed pulling, and sweeping are part of our monthly workday. We appreciate our volunteers, and your help goes a long way toward allowing others to enjoy the natural wonders here! Register through Volunteer Hampton Roads to attend.

Want to volunteer but can’t attend the workday? Learn more about volunteering individually outside of our organized workdays here.