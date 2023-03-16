Events Helpful Hints Local 

Hoffler Creek Volunteer Workday

HRM Staff , , ,

By: City of Portsmouth

Saturday, March 18th | 10 a.m. – 1p.m.

 Help us maintain the Preserve’s trails and common areas! Removal of invasive plants, raking, pruning, weed pulling, and sweeping are part of our monthly workday. We appreciate our volunteers, and your help goes a long way toward allowing others to enjoy the natural wonders here!               Register through Volunteer Hampton Roads to attend.

Want to volunteer but can’t attend the workday? Learn more about volunteering individually outside of our organized workdays here.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger for free.