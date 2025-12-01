Holiday Events: December 6

Kick off the holiday season this Saturday, December 6! The day begins with the annual Chick-fil-A Christmas Parade at 8:00 a.m. at Chesapeake Square. The Holly Jolly Jog Race and Fun Run will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Mt Pleasant Rd, followed by the 42nd annual Chesapeake Rotary Christmas Parade. The parade will start on Mt. Pleasant Rd at 6:00 p.m. and wind its way to City Hall (306 Cedar Rd). Road closures will start around 4:00 p.m. and run through 9:00 p.m. If you can’t make it to the Chesapeake Rotary Christmas Parade, tune in to Chesapeake Television on Cox Channel 48, Verizon Channel 43, or online to watch it live.