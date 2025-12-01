Holiday Fun at the MacArthur Memorial

NORFOLK, Va. – On Dec. 13, Santa returns to the MacArthur Memorial in downtown Norfolk! Visit the MacArthur Memorial from 10 a.m. to noon to see Santa and take photos. Afterwards, enjoy a NEW family-friendly Brick Figure Scavenger Hunt in the museum, learn to fold your own origami paper crane ornament, make a card to be delivered to a veteran this holiday season, or participate in other fun activities brought by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum and the Virginia Aquarium!

All activities are FREE. No registration is required, but early arrival is recommended. For more information, visit www.macarthurmemorial.org.