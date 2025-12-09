Holiday Lights Display Moves to Buckroe, Downtown

Hampton’s popular holiday lights display will be held at new locations this year — at Carousel Park downtown and along the boardwalk at Buckroe Beach.

The traditional location at the Wonder Walk trail is unavailable this year because of construction related to the Lake Weir project. The funding normally used to light the Wonder Walk trail has been allocated to set up this year’s displays at Buckroe Beach and downtown along Queens Way and at Carousel Park and Honor Park.

The lights will be on display nightly until 9 p.m. through the end of the year.

In announcing this year’s lights, City Manager Mary Bunting said: “Like all localities in our region, we install holiday lights during the season. This year, our traditional major holiday stage — Wonder Walk and Water Walk — is not available due to construction work at the Coliseum Lake area. Accordingly, we opted to use funds we would usually spend there for additional lights in Downtown and Buckroe. While the beach itself closes at sunset, we certainly encourage people to stroll the Boardwalk during the holiday season as a special event for our community.”

