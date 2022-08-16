Holley Pointe Apartment Complex Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By: City of Portsmouth

Photo Credit: Karen Bernick – Woda Cooper Companies

A host of local, state, and, congressional officials –Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott and Senator L. Louise Lucas– participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Holley Pointe Apartment Complex on August 11th. Members of the Portsmouth City Council including Mayor Shannon Glover, Councilmembers William Moody, Lisa Lucas-Burke, Christopher Woodard, and City Manager Tonya Chapman participated in the program. Developed by Woda Cooper Companies, Inc., Holley Pointe, located on Effingham Street, boasts several amenities including a library, fitness center, energy-efficient