Homeland Security Task Force Has Arrested Over 500 Criminal Noncitizens

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Homeland Security Task Force (VHSTF), a federal-state partnership established by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat transnational organized crime, gang violence and immigration violations across Virginia passed 500 arrests this week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday.

Of those 521 total arrests made since the operation started on February 25, 132 individuals are affiliated with gangs such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, other transnational organized crime (TOC) organizations and criminal gangs.

“Thanks to the brave men and women of our federal and state law enforcement, more than 500 criminal illegal immigrants, including more than 130 gang-members, are off of Virginia’s streets and facing justice for their crimes,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “All Virginians should be proud that our State Troopers and Corrections Officers are a part of this incredible team of over 200 law enforcement officers. I am grateful for the leadership of President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, Secretary Noem, Director Patel, and Acting Director Lyons. What’s happening in Virginia is a model that should be replicated all across the country.”

“This is the product of unprecedented collaboration between state and federal law enforcement entities working to protect Virginia’s communities,” said United States Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares have been incredible partners with the Department of Justice, and we will collaborate with every state in effectuating President Trump’s Make America Safe agenda.”

“The Virginia Homeland Security Task Force is a model for every state in the country on effective collaboration between federal law enforcement agencies and state and local partners working every day to make America safer,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “The FBI is proud to work with Attorney General Bondi, Governor Youngkin, and Virginia AG Miyares in this effort. Our early numbers so far have been a tremendous success, but we are just beginning.”

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is proud to partner with Governor Youngkin and the Commonwealth of Virginia to keep our communities safe,” said U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting Director Todd Lyons. “We’re expanding ICE’s 287(g) program and partnering with more state and local law enforcement officials to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. Since Jan. 20, ICE has arrested and removed unprecedented numbers of dangerous gang affiliates from Virginia’s communities.”

“The significant number of arrests and ongoing investigations highlight the effectiveness of a collaborative approach to complex enforcement challenges,” said the Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terry Cole. “The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Corrections are proud to work alongside our federal and local partners to enforce immigration laws and target transnational criminal organizations that threaten every community across Virginia and the nation.”

The Task Force is led by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik S. Siebert, and consists of personnel from the following agencies:

U.S. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Services (DSS)

Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

U.S. Marshals Service (USMS)

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (BATFE)

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Customs Air Marine

High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force

Virginia State Police

Virginia Department of Corrections

The VHSTF was formally announced on March 3rd. VHSTF operations will continue with partner agencies conducting long-term narcotics, violent gang, and transnational organized crime investigations according to their respective authorities.

On February 27, 2025, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Order 47, which directed the Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Corrections to sign 287(g) memoranda with ICE ERO, which allows the agencies to directly enforce federal immigration law. ICE approved the agreements within 20 hours, reportedly a record.