Homeless and At-Risk Veteran Stand Down

National and local veterans organizations are hosting a homeless and at-risk veterans Stand Down event Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Y.H. Thomas Community Center (1300 Thomas St.) in Hampton. This specialty event offers information on housing, health, employment, benefits assistance, referrals and other resources. There will also be onsite medical screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, flu shots, housing assistance, access to residential treatment programs, legal and employment services, haircuts, showers, lunch, clothing, and health and welfare items for veterans.



There is FREE transportation for veterans from Newport News: (masks required)



McDonald’s, 2601 Jefferson Ave., 8:05 a.m. – 8:10 a.m. pick up



Four Oaks Day Service Center, 7401 Warwick Blvd., 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. pick up



For more information call Verneka Hudson at 757-722-9961, ext. 2137, or email Verneka.Hudson@va.gov. This event is sponsored by the Hampton Military Affairs Committee, Hampton Veteran Affairs Medical Center, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.