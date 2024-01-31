Homeschool Days at the Children’s Museum of Virginia

The Children’s Museum of Virginia presents “Homeschool Days” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, January 31st and Wednesday, March 27th. These days are dedicated to homeschooling families with activities including workshops, demonstrations, sample classes, educational games, and planetarium shows. Tickets must be purchased online atwww.childrensmuseumva.com. Visit https://childrensmuseumvirginia.com/homeschool-program for more information. The museum is located at 221 High Street in downtown Portsmouth. For more information, call (757) 393-5258 and ask for an educator.