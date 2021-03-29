Hop to City Center this Saturday for Free Easter Photo Ops and More!
Spring is finally here, and with that comes celebrations! Visit City Center this Saturday, April 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a hopping good time! Bring your camera/phone to take a socially distanced photo with our Bunny at the gazebo, then hop along to our “eggstra-special” decorated LOVE NN letters for more photos. Visitors can also guess how many jelly beans are in the jar to win a giant gift basket of spring surprises. Food trucks will be on site selling delicious treats. Admission is free and open to the public.
For questions or more information, call 757-926-1400.