Hope Charitable Services and Portsmouth Social Services Partner to Ease Food Insecurities

(PORTSMOUTH, VA – APRIL 7, 2020) – Hope Charitable Services (HOPE) and Portsmouth Department of Social Services (DSS) are partnering to ease some of the stressors caused by the Coronavirus crisis. Portsmouth residents that find themselves in need of food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can contact the Portsmouth Department of Social Services • Services Intake Unit Monday–Friday • 8 a.m.–5 p.m. located at 1701 High Street, or call (757) 405-1800 • Ext. 8338.

Citizens will need to complete a simple self-declaration application that includes the following:

Your name, address, and contact information

All persons currently residing in your household (names, ages and relationships)

Demographic Information