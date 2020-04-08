Hope Charitable Services and Portsmouth Social Services Partner to Ease Food Insecurities
(PORTSMOUTH, VA – APRIL 7, 2020) – Hope Charitable Services (HOPE) and Portsmouth Department of Social Services (DSS) are partnering to ease some of the stressors caused by the Coronavirus crisis. Portsmouth residents that find themselves in need of food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can contact the Portsmouth Department of Social Services • Services Intake Unit Monday–Friday • 8 a.m.–5 p.m. located at 1701 High Street, or call (757) 405-1800 • Ext. 8338.
Citizens will need to complete a simple self-declaration application that includes the following:
Your name, address, and contact information
All persons currently residing in your household (names, ages and relationships)
Demographic Information
- Certification of monthly total gross income including everyone living in the household
- DSS will provide you with the documentation to bring to HOPE’S Coronovirus-19 RESPONSE CENTER
- 3516 Winchester Drive • Portsmouth, VA 23707 and exchange it for your grocery parcel