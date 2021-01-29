HOUSE OF DELEGATES PASSES SPEAKER EILEEN FILLER-CORN’S “G3” AND VIRGINIA AGRICULTURE FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LEGISLATION
Richmond, VA – Today, the House of Delegates passed Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn's Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back "G3" jobs training program and Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program.
“G3” (HB2204) is a jobs training program, targeted to low and middle income individuals, providing tuition free community college in targeted industries such as health care and information technology to skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education. To remain eligible for the G3 program, students are required to sign a Community Engagement Agreement and complete two hours of work experience, community service, or public service for every credit hour enrolled.
The Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program (HB 2203) pays Virginia farmers for agriculture products that will then be supplied to charitable organizations helping to feed Virginians most in need. The Program will bring more food to the approximately 1.2 million Virginians facing food insecurity, while simultaneously supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.
Speaker Filler-Corn released the following statement in response to the passage of "G3":
“I am grateful and proud to receive the support of my colleagues on this priority initiative. The G3 jobs training program will equip Virginians with skills to get back in the workforce and give back to their communities through tuition free community college in fast growing industries like healthcare and information technology. During this difficult economic time, jobs training and getting Virginians back to work is more important than ever. This program is a significant step in our effort to rebuild our economy stronger as we build a better Virginia.”
Speaker Filler-Corn released the following statement in response to the passage of the Virginia Agriculture and Food Assistance Program:
“The Virginia Agriculture and Food Assistance Program will provide economic support for our farmers while helping feed Virginians struggling during this economic downturn. I am thankful to have received the support of my colleagues as we work to support local agriculture and address an increased level of food insecurity in our Commonwealth caused by this pandemic. This program will protect families while we turn the corner on this public health and economic crisis.”