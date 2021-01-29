HOUSE OF DELEGATES PASSES SPEAKER EILEEN FILLER-CORN’S “G3” AND VIRGINIA AGRICULTURE FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LEGISLATION

Speaker Filler-Corn released the following statement in response to the passage of “G3”:

“I am grateful and proud to receive the support of my colleagues on this priority initiative. The G3 jobs training program will equip Virginians with skills to get back in the workforce and give back to their communities through tuition free community college in fast growing industries like healthcare and information technology. During this difficult economic time, jobs training and getting Virginians back to work is more important than ever. This program is a significant step in our effort to rebuild our economy stronger as we build a better Virginia.”