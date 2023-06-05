Household Hazardous Waste Collection Week

By: City of Newport News

Newport News is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection event each day June 12-17, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Recovery Operations Center located at 520 Atkinson Blvd.

All material must be in the original, labeled container and each household may bring up to 75 pounds of solids and up to five gallons of liquids for disposal.

Examples of Acceptable Materials:

Household maintenance products – oil paints, stains, wood sealers, thinners, solvents, adhesives, glues

Automotive products – gasoline and other fuels, auto batteries, car waxes, oil and gasoline mixtures, brake fluid, fuel additives

Miscellaneous products – photo finishing supplies, chemistry sets, charcoal fluid, fluorescent bulb/tubes, compact fluorescent bulbs, swimming pool chemicals, rechargeable household batteries, lithium, nickel and Ni-cad batteries.

Alkaline batteries can be disposed in household trash.

Examples of Unacceptable Materials:

Asbestos

Waste containing polychlorinated biphenyl (PCBs) (i.e. coolant from old appliances, transformers)

Household garbage/trash mixed with any chemicals/fluids

Business or medical waste

Explosives, compressed gas cylinders

Mercury

Please call 757-933-2311 if you have any questions about the identification of Household Hazardous Materials and disposal options.

Please Note: Latex paint and electronics are not considered Household Hazardous Waste and are accepted during normal hours of operations.