Housing and Homelessness: Public Forum Recap

Viam Advising recently held two impactful public forums on Nov. 13 and 14, drawing nearly 100 community members from several localities on the Greater Virginia Peninsula to discuss housing and homelessness. Held in Williamsburg and Newport News, the forums provided a valuable platform for residents to share their perspectives and contribute to shaping housing plans.

During these sessions, attendees engaged in discussions surrounding the preliminary findings from the Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Study. Participants provided critical feedback, voicing their thoughts on both the data and its implications for their communities. The open dialogue allowed residents to express their views, ask questions, and influence future planning around housing stability and homelessness prevention.

Following the forums, Viam Advising will now compile a comprehensive report based on community feedback and data analysis from the Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Study survey.

To review the initial findings of the Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Study, visit the Homelessness and Community Initiatives webpage.