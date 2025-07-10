Housing Matters: City Highlights Affordable Housing in Virginia Beach

Our entire community thrives when all residents have the opportunity to live in safe, stable and quality housing they can afford.

Ensuring families and individuals have the opportunity to live in housing they can afford is a shared priority for the City of Virginia Beach and its residents. Residents who responded to a September 2023 SpeakUpVB.com survey ranked “affordable housing/housing affordability and homelessness” among the top five City Council priorities for the next two years. In response to resident feedback, initiatives to support the creation and maintenance of affordable housing were included in the City’s FY24-25 Focused Action Plan. City Council also approved the development of an education campaign on affordable housing, which was recommended in the 2024 Housing Study report.

Creating an understanding of affordable housing and the need in Virginia Beach is important to promote productive community engagement and help residents make informed decisions and connect to the right resources. Housing and Neighborhood Preservation’s new yearlong campaign, Housing Matters, aims to do that through educational and outreach opportunities, including blog articles, an e-newsletter to get updates about related resources and initiatives, social posts and more.

At the Housing Matters website, residents can find key housing terms and definitions, learn about the affordable housing needs in Virginia Beach, unlock truths about common myths and see real examples of affordable housing developments in our community that have been supported by the City.

Do You Need Affordable Housing?

A new Affordable Housing Resource Guide is also available to help residents connect with resources that may assist with obtaining, sustaining and maintaining their housing. Compiled by Housing and Neighborhood Preservation, it contains information on housing counseling agencies, down payment/closing cost assistance, homebuyer education classes, affordable rental housing lists and other resources for renters, homebuyers and homeowners.

Stay in the Know on Housing Matters

Subscribe to the Housing Matters e-newsletter to receive news and updates about affordable housing including: