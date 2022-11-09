Why is Kyrie Irving getting more heat than Brett Favre and others?

By: Kurtis Alston

Kyrie Irving is in the hot seat for tweeting about the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” What crime did Irving commit? None. But Brett Favre allegedly embezzled millions from the poorest state in the United States, Mississippi. Favre is a Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Fame inductee whose net worth is $100 Million; he has allegedly stolen money to fund a football faculty and a volleyball arena for Southern Mississippi University, where his daughter attends, and his alma mater.

Why is America angry about Kyrie’s tweet but not about Favre stealing from the poor? Are we overlooking the alleged embezzlement because funds taken were from the poor and not the rich? How is it okay to steal from one another, but someone whose rights should be protected by the first amendment gets suspended for five games with no pay, told to issue an apology, complete sensitivity training under the team’s direction, and meet with Jewish leaders in the Brooklyn community? Irving will need to donate $500,000 to anti-hate causes and meet with the Anti-Defamation League, and Irving reportedly will need to complete antisemitic training as well. Is this how America works? The poor stay poor, and the rich get richer?



Irving issued an apology on his Instagram. He wrote, “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected by my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” Irving also wrote that the movie “contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions.”

A movie about helping uncover the true identity of the children of Israel by proving the actual ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem, and Japheth is about to cost a man his passion for basketball in front of millions of people. Is Kyrie’s career over in the NBA? We don’t know, but Jeff Bezos and Amazon are making money from Kyrie posting the movie on his social media. Since Kyrie is catching fire, Bezos should, too, for still having the film available on Amazon.

