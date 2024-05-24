Five HBCU’s Including Norfolk State, all Represented the MEAC in Day 2 of the Outdoor Track and Field East Region

Norfolk, Va. – The women of the MEAC took to the track on day two of the NCAA Track and Field East Regionals in Lexington, Ky., hosted by the University of Kentucky. Several MEAC athletes advanced to the regional quarterfinals set to take place on May 25 with a 1 p.m. start.

The events began with the women’s hammer throw, starring Howard’s Erin Hatcher, who threw 56.44m to place 18th overall.

Delaware State’s, Catherine Glenn, competed in the women’s 100m hurdles finishing with a time of 13.57 seconds, while Hornet teammate Mirium Okwudibonye competed in the women’s 400m hurdles, clocking 59.99.

After running a time of 11.42, Kailei Collins from Howard punched her ticket into the quarterfinals in the women’s 100m dash. Bison teammate Tiffani Rae Pittman finished the women’s 100m dash in 11.56 seconds.

Collins later on placed second in her heat in the women’s 200m dash for an automatic qualification in the women’s 200m, for a personal best time of 23.18. Bison teammate Tiffany Rae Pitman from Howard will also advance in the women’s as a non-automatic qualifier, clocking 23.39.

Another Bison, Aniyah Woodruff, received a non-automatic qualifier spot in the women’s 400m hurdles, running a time of 58.77. Howard teammate Simone Watkins recorded a personal best in the women’s 400m hurdles, with a quarterfinal qualifying time of 57.29 seconds.

Cathrina Morris also represented Howard in the women’s 400m hurdles in a time of 59.25, while fellow Bison, Zoe Turner, competed in the women’s 400m, clocking a 53.36 time.

Coppin State’s Halutie Hor was .02 seconds shy of qualifying in the women’s 100m dash, finishing in 11.46 seconds. Teammate Nackera Allen saw action in the women’s 200m dash, recording a 24.28 mark.

In the women’s long jump, South Carolina State’s Cameron Gist and Norfolk State’s Nyla Ward represented the MEAC. Gist finished with a 5.75m mark, while Ward was right behind her leaping 5.74m.

Up next: Day three of the NCAA East Regionals will continue with the men’s quarterfinals, and regional championship events, taking place at 1 p.m. streamed live on ESPN+. Stay tuned for the continuation of the women’s track and field events, which is set to take place the following day on May 25.