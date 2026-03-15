Howard Defeats North Carolina Central for MEAC Tournament Title

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard University men’s basketball team placed four Bison in double figures to defeat North Carolina Central (NCCU), 70-63, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament title game at the Norfolk Scope.

The Bison, the No. 1 seed and regular season champion, will await Sunday’s (March 15) announcement of who and where they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles, the No. 3 seed, gave Howard all it could handle in the first half, jumping out to a 9-0 lead before fans could settle in their seats. Then, Howard settled down with senior forward Ose Okojie (Brampton, Canada) taking on the lead and rallying the Bison to a 26-23 lead at the end of the first period.

The score was somewhat of a moral victory for the Eagles as they had held the high-powered Howard offense in check. The Bison came into the game came averaging over 80.0 points during their current seven-game win streak.

“Give North Carolina Central credit; they showed great resiliency and came out with their game plan and executed,” noted Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney, who has led the Bison to three tournament titles in the past four years. “It was a gutty performance.”

The Bison came and began to exert full court pressure on NCCU and forced turnovers and errant shots with the shot clock winding down. It proved to be effective as Howard extended its lead to 17 in the second half and went on a 19-5 run to take the lead, 45-28, the biggest of the game at the 11:52 mark. Much of the scoring came from the duo of junior guard Cedric Taylor III (Atlanta) and graduate guard Bryce Harris (Brentwood, N.Y.), who took turns making baskets and putbacks.

But NCCU, which was playing shorthanded and was playing in their third game in three days, refused to will and put together a 9-2 run to get to within eight at the 6:52 mark. Dionte Johnson and Kelechi Okworogwo combined to lead the surge.

Then the Bison turned to their defense as it has through the second half of the season. At one point, Howard limited the Eagle of only one field goal during a three-minute period late in the game.

The Eagles still battled despite being behind by double digits. But junior guard Cam Gillus shout the door by converting 6 of 7 free throws that prevented the Eagles from getting it less than do to quit and made a couple more rallied, but the Bison were able to get some clutch free throw shooting from junior guard Cam Gillus, who converted 6 of the last seven to salt away the victory and send the Bison to their third straight tournament title.

Gillus finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and only 2 turnovers in 40 minutes.

“Cam has been very important to us during this season,” noted Blakeney. He sometimes goes unnoticed, but he not only runs the offense, he also defends the other team’s best offensive player.”

Harris, the MEAC Player of the Year and tournament MVP, finished with a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds and two important blocks down the stretch, that repelled NCCU comeback attempts.

Harris has been a member of the past two titles, but he suffered a setback with an injury last season that caused him to miss most of the season.

“I have had a challenging journey here at Howard, said Harris. “I have been a part of the previous championships. But this one has been special,”

Okojie finished with 14 points, 3 assists and 4 steals. Taylor, III also had a double double of 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

First team all-MEAC. selection, Cedric Taylor, III chipped in with 13 points and 12 rebounds despite foul trouble. Junior guard Alex Cotton added nine points on three pointers, including one that went down at the end of the shot clock that stopped a NCCU run.

The Eagles were led by Dionte Johnson with 14, Gage Lattimore with12 and Kelech Okworogwo and Joe Slack, each with 11.

2026 Men’s Basketball All-Tournament team

Tournament Outstanding Player – Bryce Harris, Howard

Tournament Outstanding Coach – Kenneth Blakney, Howard

Bryce Harris, Howard

Cam Gillus, Howard

Dionte Johnson, NC Central

Cedric Taylor III, Howard

Gage Lattimore, NC Central