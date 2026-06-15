Howard Duo Advances to NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship Finals

EUGENE, Ore. – Howard junior sprinter Yahnari Lyons and sophomore hurdler Cenaiya Billups punched their tickets to Saturday’s finals with standout performances Thursday evening at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Lyons highlighted the evening by winning her 200-meter dash heat with an automatic-qualifying time of 22.36. Billups secured her spot in the 400-meter hurdles final after posting a time of 55.44, the fastest non-automatic qualifying mark and fourth-fastest overall.

Of note, senior Aniya Woodruff also competed in the 400-meter hurdles where she came up just short of advancing (56.30), finishing her collegiate career with back-to-back Second Team All-America honors.

Howard’s 4×100-meter relay team of Lyons, graduate student Marcia Sey, junior Mackenzie Robinson and freshman Nilijah Darden posted a time of 43.66, falling just short of a spot in the final, while earning Second Team All-America accolades.

Saturday’s Schedule