Howard Wins 2024 Fall MEAC Esports Championship

NORFOLK, Va. – MEAC Esports has wrapped up its sixth season of competition during the fall 2024 semester with the Howard University Bison claiming the team championship title.



Three institutions competed in two games, Mario Kart and Super Smash Brothers, throughout the six-week season played between November 23 – Dec 29.

The Howard Bison swept the top three places in both games with Violet Edwards (Gamertag – Vexel) winning Super Smash Brothers, while Melvyn Fox (YelloMello) placed first in Mario Kart.



Fellow Bison Yinka Adeyemi (Yango) and Massi Williams (Simpward) finished second and third respectively in Super Smash Brothers.



In the eight player Mario Kart races, Howard finished 1-2-3 with Fox taking the top spot. Riley Devaul (Coolma81092) and Malachie Brunache (mm12) finished second and third respectively.



Howard Esports is under the direction of Deborah Johnson.



The Norfolk State Esports team finished second overall while Maryland Eastern Shore finished third.



