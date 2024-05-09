Howard Wins 2024 MEAC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship

NORFOLK, Va. – For the third consecutive season the Bison of Howard University were crowned the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Champions. The team totaled 231 points which was 32 points more than the runners-up in Norfolk State University. The Hornets of Delaware State rounded out the top three with 94.5 team points.

Head Coach David Oliver was named the Outstanding Coach of the Meet, while Norfolk State’s Mercyline Kimaiyo and Leslie Young garnered the Outstanding Runner and Field Athlete of the Meet accolades respectively.

