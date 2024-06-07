Howard Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Athletes Represented MEAC on Day Two

EUGENE, Or. — Day two of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up with the Howard Women’s Track and Field members representing in multiple events.

The day kicked off with the women ‘s 4x100m relay semifinals which featured Ai’yana Gray-Williams, Mackenzie Robinson, Kailei Collins and Sherri-Anne Norton. The Bison relay team finished with a time of 44.13 seconds for a 21st place finish.

Fellow Bison Simone Watkins represented the MEAC in the semifinal race of the women’s 400m dash. She crossed the line with a time of 1:00.03.

The men’s championships final races are on the way with MEAC representation in the men’s 110m hurdles, set to air at 6:48 PST, live on ESPN+.