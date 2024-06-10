Howard’s Samuel Bennett Represents the MEAC in the 2024 Men’s Outdoor Track Championship Finals

EUGENE, Or. —The 2024 NCAA Men’s Track and Field national championship finals in Eugene, Oregon concluded with Howard representing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in the men’s 110m hurdles finals.

Samuel Bennett set a new personal best to notch a sixth-place finish in the men’s 110m hurdles running a time of 13.45. Bennett outran opponents from LSU, USC and Northern Colorado. With the time, Bennet also moves up to second place in the MEAC all time records.

Bennett makes MEAC history as Howard’s first men’s hurdler to advance to the NCAA final round in over 20 years. Additionally, he is the first men’s All-American since his coach David Oliver garnered the distinction during the 2003 season.

