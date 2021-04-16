HRBT Full WB Closure | Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts

VDOT to Close I-64 West at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT)





Beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 17th







The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close I-64 west at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, to conduct repairs of the tide gate system.











Motorists on I-64 west should avoid the HRBT during the closure and are encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route. A detour at the 4th View exit ramp will direct westbound traffic onto I-64 east beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. The closure will be lifted at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 18.











There are no plans to close the HRBT to eastbound traffic.











Testing of the tide gate system will take place later this year.











Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel





Saturday, April 17 into Sunday, April 18





· 10:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. – all westbound traffic will be redirected





· I-64 east will remain open to traffic











For additional travel alerts, motorists are encouraged to follow @VaDOTHR on Twitter, visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or the Traffic Information Line at 757-361-3016, or download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app.



















Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering has announced the following lane closures during infrastructure work.

· Brookmere Lane at Summerset Drive will be closed until Friday, April 23rd, at 5 p.m. during repair work for the Department of Public Works. Flaggers will direct traffic.

· The right lane of eastbound Portsmouth Boulevard, between Frederick Boulevard and Lansing Street, will be closed on Tuesday, April 20th, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. during work for the Department of Engineering.

· The outside westbound lane of County Street, between Effingham Street and Chestnut Street, will be closed from Monday, April 19th, until Monday, April 26th, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily during asphalt work.

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

Traffic Advisory

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, April 16 to Friday, April 23



Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. Full closures are listed further in advance. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, April 19; Tuesday, April 20; Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, April 25 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

