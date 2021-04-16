HRBT Full WB Closure | Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts
|VDOT to Close I-64 West at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT)
Beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 17th
|The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close I-64 west at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, to conduct repairs of the tide gate system.
Motorists on I-64 west should avoid the HRBT during the closure and are encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route. A detour at the 4th View exit ramp will direct westbound traffic onto I-64 east beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. The closure will be lifted at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 18.
There are no plans to close the HRBT to eastbound traffic.
Testing of the tide gate system will take place later this year.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
Saturday, April 17 into Sunday, April 18
· 10:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. – all westbound traffic will be redirected
· I-64 east will remain open to traffic
For additional travel alerts, motorists are encouraged to follow @VaDOTHR on Twitter, visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or the Traffic Information Line at 757-361-3016, or download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app.
Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work
The Department of Engineering has announced the following lane closures during infrastructure work.
· Brookmere Lane at Summerset Drive will be closed until Friday, April 23rd, at 5 p.m. during repair work for the Department of Public Works. Flaggers will direct traffic.
· The right lane of eastbound Portsmouth Boulevard, between Frederick Boulevard and Lansing Street, will be closed on Tuesday, April 20th, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. during work for the Department of Engineering.
· The outside westbound lane of County Street, between Effingham Street and Chestnut Street, will be closed from Monday, April 19th, until Monday, April 26th, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily during asphalt work.
For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.
Traffic Advisory
DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE
From Friday, April 16 to Friday, April 23
Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. Full closures are listed further in advance. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, April 19; Tuesday, April 20; Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, April 25 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:
• Download the 511 smartphone app
• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone
|Significant Lane Closures Report
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of April 18-24
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.
*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*
For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.
Bridges & Tunnels:
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
· Westbound:
· Full directional closure westbound for tide gate system repairs on April 17 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3mRx5hO
· Alternating, single-lane closures westbound on April 20-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with intermittent stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes each after midnight.
· Eastbound:
· Mobile, single-lane closures eastbound on April 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
· Alternating, single-lane closures southbound on April 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures northbound on April 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
James River Bridge, Route 17:
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions on April 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17:
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Berkley Bridge, I-264:
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions on April 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
HRBT Expansion Project:
· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):
· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:
· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed April 18-22 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Lane closures under flagger control on Rochambeau Drive near Bruton High School on April 19 and near Great Wolf Lodge on April 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
I-64 Express Lanes, Norfolk:
· Full closure of the I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on:
· April 19-22 from 8-11 p.m.
· April 21-22 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
· April 23 from 8 p.m. to April 25 at 11 a.m.
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:
For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp
· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):
· April 19-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· April 23 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
· April 24 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
· April 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange on April 18-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on April 18-23 from as early as 7 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m.
· Ongoing, consecutive right shoulder closure on I-264 east at the overpass just before Witchduck Road (exit 16).
· Alternating, nighttime, single-lane closures on northbound Witchduck Road at the I-264 overpass. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/31p8HKt
· Multi-lane, progressive lane closures on I-264 in both directions beginning April 23, as well as brief, intermittent slow rolls with stoppages of up to 20 minutes in both directions of I-264. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/3tnXnuw
