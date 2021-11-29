HRM Anniversary: 15 years of getting to know you

BY ANGELA JONES

One of my colleagues recently wrote an article about the 15 anniversary of the Hampton Roads Messenger but I cannot let this moment pass without giving my own personal account of what transpired over the last 15 years. Let me first say that it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the fine people of Hampton Roads for the last decade and a half. I have learned so much about the character of each city.

When we first began publishing the Messenger, I had not lived or spent much time in the area since high school. I was traveling back and forth from NC to VA while my grandmother was ill when I discovered that something was missing from our community. What was lacking was access to valuable news and information that could really make a difference in the economic viability of individuals, families, businesses and the community as a whole.

I must admit that the first five years were a monumental learning experience. I learned that the people in Hampton are some of the nicest and down to earth people in the world; I learned that many of the people in Virginia Beach are serious about making money; I learned that people in Norfolk know how to have fun; I learned that the people in Portsmouth really love their city; people in Newport News love art and history; most people in Chesapeake are very family oriented; and although Suffolk appears to be rural, some of the most sophisticated people in Hampton Roads live there. Of course there are exceptions to all of these observations.

Although I was determined to give residents of each city in the region the information they uniquely required, I was determined to make it accessible to everyone in the Hampton Roads Region. When we offered workshops, conferences and pitch competitions for entrepreneurs, we wondered how people from all over the country heard about them. We soon realized the word was spreading through our website, hamptonroadsmesenger.com. When we began looking at the website analytics, we determined that more than 300,000 people are getting their news from hamptonroadsmessenger. com. And, that number will continue to grow exponentially.

Despite of a serious lack of advertising dollars, we have been able to print the Hampton Roads Messenger and distribute it to residents in all seven cities for 15 years. Take a look at the businesses that are missing and ask them why they choose not to support giving Hampton Roads residents the helpful news and information that is contained in the Hampton Road Messenger each month. Also, look back at the organizations that have supported us over the years like Hampton University, Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau, Janay’s Cleaners, Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute, Sentara and the Virginia Beach Public Library, and thank those organizations.

I personally would like to thank all of our readers and advertisers for allowing the Hampton Roads Messenger to serve you over the last 15 years. I am also grateful for a host of staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to keep this publication operating, even on a shoestring budget. Now let’s do whatever we need to do to make it to the 115 year anniversary. Let’s leave a legacy to keep generations of Hampton Roads residents informed.