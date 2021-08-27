HRSD To Perform Maintenance along Lucas Creek Road

Beginning Monday, August 30, HRSD contractors will start to inspect and perform maintenance on the sanitary sewer piping and valves along Lucas Creek Road, between Cabell Drive and Sandpiper Street. Work is scheduled to be completed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is weather dependent. The project will not affect residential water or sewer services.

Residents in the area can expect detours, lane closures and road closures. HRSD is expected to complete the project within three weeks. For more information, call HRSD at 757-460-7000 or email projects@hrsd.com.