HRT Announces No Fare on Earth Day

By: Dana Woodson

In celebration of Earth Day, Hampton Roads Transit has announced that all HRT services including bus, MAX, light rail, ferry, and paratransit will be free on Friday, April 22nd. Earth Day will be a great day to invite your friends, family, and neighbors to try public transit! Please note, this fare exemption does not apply to customers using Guaranteed Ride Program services.

HRT is committed to reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality through efforts including electric vehicles, solar powered shelters, and a rainwater collection system for washing buses.

For more information, visit gohrt.com.